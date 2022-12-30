Criminal suspicions | The police found a huge amount of doping substances and a serial firearm in the apartment in Sipola

Narcotics and doping substances, weapons and explosives were discovered in a home search conducted at the beginning of August. The vests of a club defined as a criminal group were also found in the apartment.

Police has completed the criminal investigation, which includes a serious doping crime, a serious firearms crime, an explosives crime and a drug crime, the Itä-Uusimaa police informs.

The crimes were revealed during a house search in Sipoo in August due to suspicion of drug offences.

According to the police, a very large amount of doping substances, such as testosterone, nandrolone and growth hormone, were seized from the apartment. The value of the confiscated doping substances alone is around 70,000 euros.

Also found in the apartment were 200 grams of TNT explosive, an AK 47 assault rifle with serial fire capability, explosives, a stolen miniature rifle and narcotics.

In addition to that, the vests of the club defined as a criminal group by court decision and other clothing of the group were found in the apartment.

The criminal entity will then proceed to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

