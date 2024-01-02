Criminal suspicions | The police confirm that they suspect two people of defaming Jussi Halla-aho

Jussi Halla-aho has filed two criminal reports for using the word fascist. The police are investigating both as suspected defamation.

Police announced on Tuesday about the preliminary investigation concerning the speaker of the parliament, the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho suspected defamation.

The police confirm that there are a total of two people suspected of the crime. Comedian Iikka Kivi and the Helsinki deputy councilor of the Greens Aino Tuominen have previously said in public that they are suspected of a crime in the case.

The Helsinki Police Department says in its press release that it received a criminal defamation report on November 28. The police have started a preliminary investigation as a result of the criminal complaint.

The police do not mention the name of Halla-aho, the person who filed the crime report, in their announcement.

According to the criminal complaint, comments have been published on the messaging service X that have disparaged their target. In the comments, the name “fascist” is used, which means fascist in Finnish.

According to the police, it is currently not possible to estimate the duration of the preliminary investigation. So far, HS has not reached the head of the investigation of the cases.

Correction 2.1. 4:11 p.m.: The first name of the comedian who told about the suspected crime is Iikka, not Ilkka as the story said earlier.