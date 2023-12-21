Criminal suspicions | The police closed the investigation of the Rautjärvi church fire – The suspect was found dead in his backyard

The suspected arsonist died shortly after setting the fire.

Police finished the investigation of the Rautjärvi church fire on Friday. The case does not proceed to prosecution because the suspected arsonist has died.

The church, completed in 1881, was destroyed by fire on Christmas Day last year.

The church was set on fire during the service. There were 36 people inside the building at the time, but no one was injured.

According to the police, the fire was probably started with the help of some combustible substance, because the fire started and spread very quickly to the full fire stage. Two of the front doors of the church were tied loosely with strings.

The incident was investigated as suspected aggravated vandalism.

The police have suspected a man born in 1945 right from the beginning of the investigation. After the fire broke out, he was found dead on the property of a burned-out private house thirty kilometers from the church.

After the church fire, several buildings had been set on fire on the man's homestead. According to the police, the man committed suicide in his backyard.

According to the police, the man's guilt is supported by, among other things, the temporal and factual connection between the church fire and the man's suicide. Several eyewitnesses also saw a person with a male appearance and clothing at the church just before and during the service.

A car similar in color to the car owned by the man was seen in the church parking lot when the fire was in full swing and people left the church.

“This car has also been seen leaving the parking lot. One male person has been seen in the car in question, whose appearance fits [rikoksesta epäiltyyn]. The man in the car had watched the church burn,” the police state in the decision to end the investigation.

Two eyewitnesses also saw a similar car on the opposite shore of the lake next to the church during the fire. According to observations, the man in the car was looking at the burning church. Eyewitnesses' descriptions of the man match the nature of the suspected arsonist.

The police tried to find out the motive of the act from the suspected arsonist's financial status, health and previous behavior, but the motive remained a mystery.

The insurance company according to the compensation decision, the parish will be compensated for the church fire with a maximum of 3.6 million euros. A compensation decision of around 400,000 euros has been made regarding the movable property of the church.

The parish's estimate of the damage is significantly higher than the compensation decisions of the insurance company.