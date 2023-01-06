Friday, January 6, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police chased Kaahar from Vantaa to Helsinki at a speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour

January 6, 2023
in World Europe
The greenish Audi got away from the police. The police need tips about the driver.

6.1. 21:12

Police got into a chase on Friday evening at Kehä III, where the speed reached up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The police patrol spotted the car in Vantaa and went after the driver. The chase proceeded via Lahdenväylä to Koskelantie, after which the chased vehicle disappeared from the police’s sight.

“It was about a greenish Audi made in the 2000s, about which the police would like information,” said the general director of the police Juha Haapalainen for HS.

The police continue to investigate the case and the identity of the driver. The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety.

