Criminal suspicions | The police chase ended at the Leppävaara train station platform, the situation was captured on the reader’s video

The police chased people suspected of burglary in Espoo on Monday at one o’clock. The escape ended at the train station platform.

in Espoo there was a chase situation on Monday after 1 p.m., the Länsi-Uusimaa police informs.

The police received a report earlier in the day about a suspected burglary in Kilo. When the police arrived, the suspects fled in a car. After a short chase, the police caught the suspects in Leppävaara.

In the reader’s video you can see a situation where a dark car drives onto the platform of the Leppävaara train station.

“It’s the same case,” confirms the general director of the situation center of the West Uusimaa police department Markus Ramstedt.

So the ten-minute escape journey went from Kilo to Leppävaara train station. According to Ramstedt, several dangerous situations happened during the escape trip.

“The matter is being investigated as a gross endangerment of traffic safety, which means that the number of people who have been put in danger is also under investigation. According to my information, there have been people near the car, but I cannot comment on how concrete the danger has been. The degree of danger will be revealed in the preliminary investigation,” says Ramstedt.

Police arrested two people suspected of felony theft and attempted felony theft. The driver of the car is also suspected of seriously endangering traffic safety.

According to Ramstedt, chase situations cannot really be described as common, but they do happen more than once a month.

“Unfortunately, chases happen every week. Both cars and especially two-wheelers run away from the police, and usually the situation starts with a traffic-related task. Cases like this, where the escape journey starts from the scene of the burglary, happen less often”.