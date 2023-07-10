Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police chase ended at the Leppävaara train station platform, the situation was captured on the reader’s video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police chase ended at the Leppävaara train station platform, the situation was captured on the reader’s video

The police chased people suspected of burglary in Espoo on Monday at one o’clock. The escape ended at the train station platform.

in Espoo there was a chase situation on Monday after 1 p.m., the Länsi-Uusimaa police informs.

The police received a report earlier in the day about a suspected burglary in Kilo. When the police arrived, the suspects fled in a car. After a short chase, the police caught the suspects in Leppävaara.

In the reader’s video you can see a situation where a dark car drives onto the platform of the Leppävaara train station.

“It’s the same case,” confirms the general director of the situation center of the West Uusimaa police department Markus Ramstedt.

So the ten-minute escape journey went from Kilo to Leppävaara train station. According to Ramstedt, several dangerous situations happened during the escape trip.

“The matter is being investigated as a gross endangerment of traffic safety, which means that the number of people who have been put in danger is also under investigation. According to my information, there have been people near the car, but I cannot comment on how concrete the danger has been. The degree of danger will be revealed in the preliminary investigation,” says Ramstedt.

See also  Ice hockey | Tappara celebrates the championship in Hakametsä - live broadcast underway

Police arrested two people suspected of felony theft and attempted felony theft. The driver of the car is also suspected of seriously endangering traffic safety.

According to Ramstedt, chase situations cannot really be described as common, but they do happen more than once a month.

“Unfortunately, chases happen every week. Both cars and especially two-wheelers run away from the police, and usually the situation starts with a traffic-related task. Cases like this, where the escape journey starts from the scene of the burglary, happen less often”.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #chase #ended #Leppävaara #train #station #platform #situation #captured #readers #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
He neglected to use the means of safety.. Rejecting the demand for blood money and compensation for the heirs of a worker

He neglected to use the means of safety.. Rejecting the demand for blood money and compensation for the heirs of a worker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result