Criminal suspicions | The police captured a group of young people who committed knife robberies at their factories in Vantaa

The police suspect that the group has robbed people, for example with a knife, defiantly in the vicinity of the Kivistö train station.

Eastern Uusimaa the police have arrested four people on probable cause as suspects in the series of robberies that took place in Kivistö, Vantaa.

One of the detainees is 16 years old and the other three suspects are 18 and 19 years old. The police think they will arrest more suspects in the near future.

Inspector Jukka Kalliomäki according to the report, a group made up of young adults and partly minors has committed several robberies, aggravated robberies or attempted robberies, mainly at or near the Kivistö train station in May-June.

“In many cases, in a robbery situation, property has been stolen by threatening with a knife, and in a few cases, violence has been used. It is not yet known that anyone has been stabbed.”

Kalliomäki does not say the exact number of suspects.

Major some of the victims seem to have been chosen randomly, for example after coming off the train, says Kalliomäki.

In some cases, there are indications that the victim was lured to the scene by e-cigarette-related deals, for example, but this is still under investigation, according to Kalliomäki.

The detainees are suspected of having committed, among other things, several aggravated robberies. In addition, crimes to be investigated include, for example, aggravated assault, deprivation of liberty and illegal threats.

The suspects were imprisoned by the decision of the Itä-Uusimaa District Court on Thursday and Friday of last week.