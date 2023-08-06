Criminal suspicions | The police arrested two people from an apartment in Pukinmäki, one was injured by a bladed weapon

The police are initially investigating the incident as aggravated assault.

Helsinki police say social media In the X service that is, in the former Twitter, that he was investigating a suspected violent crime in an apartment in Pukinmäki.

The police received a report at around 4 pm on Sunday that one person had been injured by a bladed weapon. The injured are not life-threatening, the police said.

According to the police, two people were arrested from the apartment, whose involvement in the events is being investigated. The police are initially investigating the incident as aggravated assault.