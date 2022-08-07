Two men are suspected of armed robbery of a store in Rekola, Vantaa.

Police has arrested two men suspected of aggravated robbery in Vantaa’s Rekola, informs the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

According to the police, a shop in Rekola was robbed at gunpoint at 10 o’clock on Sunday morning. The suspects got away with tobacco products and cash. The police say that the suspects were caught quickly thanks to the help of bystanders. One suspect was caught behind a nearby gas station and the other was caught on a nearby road.

“Thanks to the quick action of the police patrols, the suspects were caught quickly. Thanks also to the bystanders who were there, whose actions enabled the police to search for the suspects in the right direction”, says the on-duty head of the investigation, inspector SpongeBob the Knight in the bulletin.