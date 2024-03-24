Sunday, March 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police arrested the suspect of illegal threats in Helsinki's Laajasalo based on a picture message

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police arrested the suspect of illegal threats in Helsinki's Laajasalo based on a picture message

The police suspect one person of an illegal threat in Helsinki's Laajasalo. The suspect sent a picture message with a firearm to a third party

Helsinki on Sunday, the police arrested one person on suspicion of illegal threats in Helsinki's Laajasalo.

On Sunday around 17:30, the police received information via the emergency center that a person had threatened another person with a picture message.

According to the police's current information, the threat had come as a picture message to a third person, who reported it to the emergency center. In the picture sent, the suspect was in possession of a firearm. The police do not say in more detail what kind of firearm it was.

The police arrested the person suspected of the threat from a private apartment in Laajasalo. However, no firearm was found in the apartment. Several police patrols participated in the mission.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #arrested #suspect #illegal #threats #Helsinki39s #Laajasalo #based #picture #message

See also  Music Guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi leaves The Rasmus
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ron Dermer: The man Netanyahu trusts

Ron Dermer: The man Netanyahu trusts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result