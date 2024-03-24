Criminal suspicions | The police arrested the suspect of illegal threats in Helsinki's Laajasalo based on a picture message

The police suspect one person of an illegal threat in Helsinki's Laajasalo. The suspect sent a picture message with a firearm to a third party

Helsinki on Sunday, the police arrested one person on suspicion of illegal threats in Helsinki's Laajasalo.

On Sunday around 17:30, the police received information via the emergency center that a person had threatened another person with a picture message.

According to the police's current information, the threat had come as a picture message to a third person, who reported it to the emergency center. In the picture sent, the suspect was in possession of a firearm. The police do not say in more detail what kind of firearm it was.

The police arrested the person suspected of the threat from a private apartment in Laajasalo. However, no firearm was found in the apartment. Several police patrols participated in the mission.