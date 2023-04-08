Criminal suspicions | The police arrested the person who started the fire through the mail hatch

Flammable material was pushed through the mail hatch of an apartment building in Töölö. The case is being investigated as vandalism.

FLOOR APARTMENT combustible material was pushed in through the mail hatch in Helsinki’s Töölö on Good Friday night.

The Helsinki police announced on Saturday that the person suspected of starting the fire has been arrested.

The case is being investigated as vandalism. No one was inside the apartment at the time of the incident and no one was injured in the incident.

Emergency services received a report of the fire on Friday shortly before eleven o’clock in the evening. The fire was reported by an outsider.

The fire was brought under control thanks to the quick action of bystanders. An outsider extinguished the fire using a foam extinguisher through the mail hatch.

The fire was limited to the front door and mail hatch of the apartment.

The police will continue the preliminary investigation and will not provide any further information about the case at this stage.