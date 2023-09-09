Criminal suspicions | The police arrested the man suspected of the murder in Kauniainen

The suspect was caught in Helsinki on Friday evening.

Police has arrested a man suspected of a murder in Kauniain on Friday evening.

An adult man was arrested in Helsinki at around 9 pm. According to the police in Western Uusimaa, the situation was peaceful. The man has now been arrested.

The incident is being investigated under the criminal title of homicide.

Adult a man died as a result of an act of violence in the yard of an apartment on Lippajärentie on Friday afternoon. After the alarm, a large-scale police operation began as the police searched for a possible perpetrator.

The police do not yet say in more detail, for example, the method of doing it. This is justified by the fact that the preliminary investigation is just beginning and, for example, the interrogations are just starting.