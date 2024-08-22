Criminal suspicions | The police arrested four young people on suspicion of crimes in Haukilahti, Espoo

Criminal suspicions|The police suspect the young people of several crimes.

Police on Wednesday arrested four young people whom it suspects of the crimes that took place on the beach in Espoo’s Haukilahti last weekend.

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa announced the matter on Thursday.

According to the police, the youths are 15 years old, which means that they are criminally responsible for the suspected crimes.

The criminal titles in the preliminary investigation are aggravated assaults, assaults, robbery and attempted robbery.

Suspected the crimes happened after the young people gathered in Haukilahti to celebrate the start of school last Friday. Inspector Hannu Väänänen The police department of Länsi-Uusimaa estimates that there have been hundreds, even more than a thousand young people.

According to Väänänen, the suspected crimes took place throughout the evening. There are more victims. They are both minors and adults, Väänänen says.

For investigative reasons, he does not say the number of victims or whether edged weapons were used in the suspected crimes.

So far, the police do not know the motive for the actions. According to current information, the perpetrators and victims did not know each other, says Väänänen.

At least one minor boy was hospitalized for serious injuries, but none of the victims are life-threatening.

Part the young people gathered on the beach celebrated nasujaias, i.e. events traditionally organized for new high school students. The acts being investigated as crimes have taken place in connection with these, but according to the police, the acts are not directly related to individual riots.

However, according to the police’s understanding, clear excesses such as humiliation, subjugation and pressure to use alcohol have generally occurred at nasu parties. Some of the incidents may meet the criteria for crimes such as assault, defamation or coercion.

The police remind that a crime may also be committed if humiliating or offensive footage is disseminated.

Väänänen there may be more victims.

The police say they will continue the investigation and ask those who have been the target of a possible crime to report violent or property crimes that occurred last Friday or Saturday.

The police are also hoping for videos that other young people have taken of the suspected aggravated assault and robberies or that have been distributed on social media.

All tips, pictures and videos can be forwarded to the police by email to [email protected] or by calling the tip line at 029 541 3031.