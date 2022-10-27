Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police arrested a person in connection with dangerous enduro cycling in Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

West Uusimaa police arrested one person in connection with dangerous enduro motorcycle riding in Espoo.

West– The Uusimaa police have arrested one person in connection with dangerous enduro motorcycle riding.

The police informed about the enduro motorcyclist with a scarf driving recklessly in September and asked for the public’s observations on the subject.

The motorcyclist endangered the safety of other pedestrians.

The public sent a lot of observations and tips, the police informs. With the help of these, one person has been arrested, and his part in the matter is being investigated.

In addition, the police have seized two motorcycles in connection with the investigation.

Read more: A scarf-wearing enduro rider has been causing trouble in Espoo for weeks

#Criminal #suspicions #police #arrested #person #connection #dangerous #enduro #cycling #Espoo

See also  HS Helsinki | Public charging of an electric car slowly became more expensive, but Finnish drivers still have an advantage
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

American crayfish are stressors in Dutch ditches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.