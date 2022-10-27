Criminal suspicions | The police arrested a person in connection with dangerous enduro cycling in Espoo

West Uusimaa police arrested one person in connection with dangerous enduro motorcycle riding in Espoo.

The police informed about the enduro motorcyclist with a scarf driving recklessly in September and asked for the public’s observations on the subject.

The motorcyclist endangered the safety of other pedestrians.

The public sent a lot of observations and tips, the police informs. With the help of these, one person has been arrested, and his part in the matter is being investigated.

In addition, the police have seized two motorcycles in connection with the investigation.

