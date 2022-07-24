Criminal suspicions | The police arrested a man who threatened with a knife in the center of Turku – already the third stabbing incident in the city in two weeks

A man is suspected of attempted murder in a case where restaurant customers were threatened with a knife on Turku’s Aurakatu.

Police arrested a man in the center of Turku on Saturday evening who had threatened the customers of a restaurant on Aurakatu with a knife, the Southwestern Finland police say in a press release.

The police received the task at 21:25. According to the police, several people ran out of the restaurant in panic. A man with a knife in his hand ran after them.

The police was prepared to use force and threatened the man with a gun to give up the knife. The suspect dropped the knife and was taken into custody without physical resistance.

The man is suspected of attempted murder, because according to initial information, he had tried to stab at least one person. However, no one was injured.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the case. There are several interested parties in the preliminary investigation, some of whom are minors. The suspect has been arrested, and the knife has been confiscated as an instrument of the suspected crime.

Case is already the third in Turku within two weeks, where attempted murder is suspected and a knife is suspected as the instrument.

On July 11, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed On the west bank of Aurajoki near Teatersilta. The victim was seriously injured, but according to the police, his life was not in danger. The 15-year-old suspect was imprisoned in the district court of Varsinais-Suomen.

Runosmäki in Turku on Wednesday evening, July 20 happened also the stabbing, which the police are investigating as attempted murder. The victim was seriously injured and was hospitalized. The police caught the perpetrator, and there was no danger to bystanders.