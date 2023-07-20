Criminal suspicions | The police arrested a man who had threatened passers-by near Oodi, a pellet gun was found in his possession

According to the Helsinki police, the man is suspected of making an illegal threat.

Police caught a man behaving threateningly on Töölölahdenkatu in the inner city of Helsinki on Wednesday evening.

The emergency center was notified at 22:19 about a man who was threatening passers-by near the Oodi library and who had an object that looked like a weapon in his bag. The police went to the place with several patrols and the man was arrested.

The object that looked like a gun turned out to be a bullet gun, the Helsinki police said later in the evening on his Twitter account.

Helsinki the police command center tells HS that the arrest went peacefully. The man is currently suspected of making an illegal threat.