Criminal suspicions | The police arrested 15 drug-related suspects in Helsinki

The police searched seven homes on Friday. In connection with them, among other things, marijuana, hundreds of tablets suspected of being ecstasy, cocaine and tens of thousands of euros in cash were confiscated.

Western Uusimaa the police have arrested 15 people who are suspected of numerous drug crimes. The police informs about it in a press release.

The suspects were arrested in connection with home searches in Helsinki on Friday.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police already got hold of communications related to the acquisition of narcotics while investigating another case in the summer. The police started a preliminary investigation into narcotics crimes, at the beginning of which it was revealed that several persons were suspected of supplying narcotics to buyers by order.

According to the messages, the deals had been arranged in connection with the Puhos shopping center in Helsinki or in private apartments located elsewhere.

The police suspect that the substance passed was mainly marijuana, the release states.

On Friday, the police of Western Uusimaa and the police of Helsinki carried out a joint operation based on a preliminary investigation, during which the police arrested 15 people suspected of distributing narcotics.

Investigation chief crime commissioner Lauri Hakkala says in the press release that house searches were carried out in Helsinki on Friday in six residential apartments and one business premises.

“In connection with the searches, several kilograms of marijuana, hundreds of tablets suspected to be ecstasy, a small amount of cocaine, tens of thousands of euros in cash and other items important for the investigation of the matter were seized,” says Hakkala.

Crimes in the preliminary investigation include, among other things, aggravated drug crime, drug crimes and several violations of the entry ban.

Police departments cooperation between the two is common in the capital region, as it is often unclear, especially in the early stages of the preliminary investigation, in which area the crime is mainly suspected to have occurred, the release states.

According to the release, criminal suspicions that extend to the territory of several police units are usual in the fight against drug crimes.

“In this case, the location of the events mainly in Helsinki was confirmed when the preliminary investigation had progressed by other means,” says Hakkala.