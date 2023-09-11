Criminal suspicions | The police are now investigating Kauniainen’s violence as murder

A man in his 60s is being held on suspicion of murder.

Police intends to present the man suspected of the Kauniainen murder to be imprisoned, the police say in its announcement. The crime title of the case has been changed from manslaughter to murder.

Last Friday, the police arrested a 60-year-old man who is suspected of murdering a 60-year-old man.

A man died in the yard of an apartment on Lippajärventie on Friday afternoon as a result of an act of violence.

The police are not currently commenting on a possible motive for the act.