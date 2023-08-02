Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police are looking for witnesses to the robbery in Espoo

August 2, 2023
The police need information about a suspected robbery in a store in Espoo.

Western Uusimaa the police are investigating a case of aggravated robbery in which a man threatened to take money from a store in Espoo’s Viherlaakso on Monday, July 31.

At around 5:30 in the morning, a man suspected of a crime who arrived in Alepa, located on Kuusinientie, pointed a bladed weapon at a store employee. He got a small amount of cash. The store employee was not injured in the situation.

The man left the place by walking up the slope on the right side of the store and continued from there to the left as seen from the building.

At the time of the crime, the man suspected of the crime was wearing a black jacket with “body guard” written on the bottom in white. He was wearing a red cap with a black hood over it. In addition, he wore dark sunglasses or glasses. The man had covered his face with a scarf. The man’s pants were black and had white text on the legs.

The police released a photo of the suspect on their website.

The police are asking for observations about the man suspected of a crime and his movements. Observations can be forwarded by email to vihjeet.lansi-u[email protected] or via voicemail to phone number 0295 413 031.

