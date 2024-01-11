Criminal suspicions | The police are looking for outboard motor thieves in Kirkkonummi

Friday, January 12, 2024
January 11, 2024
The police are asking for observations about the outboard motor thieves that happened in Kirkkonummi in December.

Boats Expensive parts were stolen from the outboard engines in Kirkkonummi in December, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

The thefts took place at the Linlo Marina marina, where the boats were in winter storage.

A total of nine outboard engines were stolen from the drive equipment, i.e. the lower part of the engine, which consists of the propeller and cardan shaft. According to the police, the value of one part is around 2,000 euros.

Police requests observations related to the case.

If you have seen suspicious activity or, for example, unusual trading in the area, contact the e-mail [email protected] or the phone number 0295 413 031 (answering machine).

For acute observations, you can contact the emergency number directly.

