Criminal suspicions | The police are looking for a possibly armed person in Oulu

Police is looking for a possibly armed person in Oulu, says the Oulu police on Twitter. The police previously said that they received a report about a possible shooting on Talvitie at around five o’clock in the afternoon.

Talvitie is located in the Välivainio area.

The police ask outsiders to avoid moving in the area.

Has been seen in the area Ilta-Sanom including numerous police patrols with heavy equipment.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by IS, at least seven police patrols would have been there.

Correction on May 6, 2023 at 6:39 p.m.: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the story, Talvitie is not located in Puolivälikanga but in Välivainio.