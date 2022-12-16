Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating very rare crimes of treason, one of the crimes on the eastern border

The criminal title of the investigation by the Central Criminal Police is unauthorized intelligence activities. In addition, the investigation has suspected the disclosure of a security secret.

Central Criminal Police investigates two very rare crimes of treason.

In relation to suspected unauthorized intelligence activities, the head of the investigation is the crime commissioner Masi Puolakka and in relation to the disclosure of a suspected security secret, the Crime Commissioner Jukka Nurmenniemi.

They confirm to HS that the preliminary examinations are underway, but do not say anything about their content or duration at this stage.

“I can’t say anything else while the preliminary investigation is in progress. It [tiedottaminen] would disturb and hinder the investigation”, says Nurmenniemi.

They also do not want to estimate when the police could possibly inform about the preliminary examinations.

According to Yle, the investigation has been ongoing since the fall.

Mightily the suspected crimes have been recorded in Virolahti, Kajaani and Oulu.

In the first, a notice of unauthorized intelligence activity is recorded. In each of the latter two places, a notification has been made about the suspected disclosure of a security secret.

Yle does not have more detailed information about whether the cases are connected to each other.