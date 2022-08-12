Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the suspected murder of a middle-aged man in Lohja

Two people are currently suspected of the crime and have been imprisoned.

Western Uusimaa the police said on Friday that they are investigating the suspected murder of a middle-aged man in Lohja. The man died on Wednesday of last week.

Two people are currently suspected of the crime. They have been imprisoned by the district court’s decision, the police said.

The situation that led to the victim’s death took place in an apartment on Opettajantie. The police arrested one suspect of the crime on the spot. The second suspect was arrested by the police a few days later.

The police are asking for observations about the events on the day of the crime at Opettajantie 4. The purpose is to find out the movements and activities of the suspects in the area.

Observations can be reported by email to vihjeet.lansi-uusimaa@poliisi.fi or by phone to 0295 413 031.