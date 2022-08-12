Friday, August 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the suspected murder of a middle-aged man in Lohja

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

Two people are currently suspected of the crime and have been imprisoned.

12.8. 17:41

Western Uusimaa the police said on Friday that they are investigating the suspected murder of a middle-aged man in Lohja. The man died on Wednesday of last week.

Two people are currently suspected of the crime. They have been imprisoned by the district court’s decision, the police said.

The situation that led to the victim’s death took place in an apartment on Opettajantie. The police arrested one suspect of the crime on the spot. The second suspect was arrested by the police a few days later.

The police are asking for observations about the events on the day of the crime at Opettajantie 4. The purpose is to find out the movements and activities of the suspects in the area.

Observations can be reported by email to vihjeet.lansi-uusimaa@poliisi.fi or by phone to 0295 413 031.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #investigating #suspected #murder #middleaged #man #Lohja

See also  Putin is 'in top shape', says Belarus president
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

European swimming championships: a shower of medals for Italy. Four golds and two silvers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.