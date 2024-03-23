Saturday, March 23, 2024
Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the shooting that happened in Seutula, Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the shooting that happened in Seutula, Vantaa

The shooting was aimed at the roof of a detached house. No one was injured in the incident.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating the shooting that took place in Seutula, Vantaa, on the night between Friday and Saturday. No one was injured in the shooting.

The police received a report about the shooting on Saturday morning. According to the informant, at least one shot had been fired in the detached house the previous night. The shot had been fired into the ceiling.

Several police patrols were sent to the target apartment and the apartment was isolated. Two people were arrested from the apartment and the police confiscated an illegal handgun from the apartment.

Police is initially investigating the incident as a firearms offense and unlawful threat, but the charges may change as the investigation progresses. The police are investigating the course of events.

The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being.

