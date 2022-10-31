Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the shooting incident in Valkeakoski

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World Europe
0

A police mission is currently underway in Valkeakoski.

Police investigating the shooting incident in Valkeakoski. The Internal Finland Police Department announced the matter on Twitter on Monday after 9:30 in the evening.

It was reported from the situation center of the Internal Finland Police Department shortly before 9 in the evening that a police mission related to the shooting incident is currently underway.

The police said on Twitter that they are continuing the investigation at the scene.

The police are not giving any more information about what happened at the moment. We will tell you more about it later.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #investigating #shooting #incident #Valkeakoski

See also  Loss of smell in subspecies "Omicron" BA.2 has become more common
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

New Rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Emerge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.