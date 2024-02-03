Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the murder in Kokkola, several people have been arrested

The police say they have arrested several people in connection with the case.

Police announces that it is investigating the serious violent crime that happened in Kokkola on Saturday morning.

The victim is an adult, according to the police situation center. The police received a notification about the matter on Saturday morning before six.

The act is being investigated as a homicide. The charges may change as the investigation progresses.

In their press release, the police say that on Saturday they carried out search and arrest tasks in Kokkola in connection with the case and arrested several people.

The police will provide more information on the matter on Monday at the earliest.