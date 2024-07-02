Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the mass fight in Vantaa – One person was injured

Criminal suspicions|According to Ylikomisario, five people are currently suspected of the mass fight.

Police suspects five people of attempted assault in the mass fight that took place in Vantaa on Friday, June 28.

First to report on the gang fight Evening News.

Crime Commissioner Arto Sartanen says that the mass fight took place near the Jokiniemi K-Market. The store in question is located near the Tikkurila train station. When the police arrived at the scene, the fight was still going on. One person suffered minor injuries.

“Someone had a knife and was trying to do something with it. The title currently under investigation is attempted aggravated assault,” says Sartanen.

Sartanen says that there were several cars and people at the time of the mass fight. The police are not yet sure how many of those present were involved in the incident. At the moment, however, there are five suspects.

The police also do not know whether the suspects knew each other. According to Sartanen, they were of different ages.

“There are people born in the 21st century, but also people born in the 70s and 80s, of different ages,” says Sartanen.

Crime Commissioner assesses that, for example, the use of intoxicants was not related to the event, but rather something else.

Sartanen does not comment on whether the suspects have a previous criminal record.

According to Sartanen, almost all those involved have been consulted. It is expected that the case will be resolved in the next few weeks.