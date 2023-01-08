Sunday, January 8, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the events in Iso Omena as a homicide, the woman died in a situation where force was used

January 8, 2023
The person caught by the security guards died yesterday Saturday late afternoon in the shopping center Issa Omena in Espoo. The police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to the police, there is reason to suspect several people in the case.

Police is investigating yesterday’s death in Issa Omena shopping center in Espoo as accidental death, informs the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa. A criminal report has been registered in this regard.

Based on the information received at this stage, there is reason to suspect several people of the death, says the police.

The person caught by the security guards died yesterday Saturday late afternoon in the shopping center Issa Omena in Espoo. The Länsi-Uusimaa police announced before 8 p.m. that the person became lifeless during the arrest and died despite CPR.

The news is updated.

