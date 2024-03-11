Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating the death from almost 20 years ago as a homicide

Three men went rowing in 2006. Allegedly, one of the friends drowned. The police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Middle Finland the police are investigating a death that happened almost 20 years ago in Keuruu as a homicide. Previously, it was suspected that the man had drowned.

It's a case where three local friends went rowing in the early evening between June and July in 2006. Now the police suspect one of the people in the boat of murder.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported in 2006 that the men's boat capsized. At the time, the perception was that two of those who were caught in the water swam to shore, but the third was missing. A missing man born in 1979 was found drowned in Keurussella.

The Keuruu general police started investigating the case in the summer of 2022. The investigation was completed in the spring of 2023. After that, the police started a preliminary investigation.

For a crime the suspect is a man born in the early 1980s, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Kari Aaltio.

The police have interviewed him and more than 15 witnesses during the preliminary investigation.

The suspect of the crime was imprisoned in August 2023 for the most probable reasons, but was later released by the decision of the district court. He is still suspected of murder.

According to Aalti, the other person on the boat is not suspected of a crime, as he has since died. The police did not have time to interview him again after the investigation was opened.

Police will not comment on what happened on the boat at this stage of the investigation.

However, Sen Aaltio says that the trio was at a nearby beach earlier that day.

“They were very drunk.”

The trio set off from the beach in a small outboard motor boat towards the Lapinsalmi bridge. The police arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.

The police have transferred the case to the prosecutor's district of Western Finland for prosecution consideration.