Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating an attempted murder in Vuosaari

The suspected act of violence happened in a parking lot in Vuosaari at nine in the morning last week.

Helsinki the police are investigating the attempted murder that took place last Wednesday, July 12.

According to the police release, the suspected crime took place in the parking lot at Porslahdenkuja 4 in Vuosaari shortly before nine in the morning.

According to the police, the victim of the attempted murder is a middle-aged man. The police do not say how the suspected crime was committed, citing investigative methods.

Police wants tips from the public about the suspected perpetrator. According to the police, the suspect ran away from the scene in the direction of Porslahdtie right after the violence.

According to the release, the dark-skinned suspect was wearing black clothes. The police need clues before and after the suspected act.

All tips are requested at 0295 476 147 (8am–4pm) or [email protected].