Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating an attempted murder in Kurika – a man was shot in the yard

Ostrobothnia the police department is investigating a case in which a man was shot in the yard of a house in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.
The police got the job on Friday afternoon around 2 pm. There were several police patrols on the job.
At the scene, it became clear that one man had been shot, the Ostrobothnia Police Department says in a press release.
The man who was shot suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.
On Friday, the police arrested a total of three people, whose part in the incident the police are investigating. The preliminary investigation continues with the questioning of the parties involved. The police are also conducting a technical investigation.
The shooting is currently being investigated as, among other things, attempted murder.
