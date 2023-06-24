Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating an attempted murder in Kurika – a man was shot in the yard

The man who was shot suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Ostrobothnia the police department is investigating a case in which a man was shot in the yard of a house in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.

The police got the job on Friday afternoon around 2 pm. There were several police patrols on the job.

At the scene, it became clear that one man had been shot, the Ostrobothnia Police Department says in a press release.

The man who was shot suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

On Friday, the police arrested a total of three people, whose part in the incident the police are investigating. The preliminary investigation continues with the questioning of the parties involved. The police are also conducting a technical investigation.

The shooting is currently being investigated as, among other things, attempted murder.