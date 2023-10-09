Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating an attempted murder: a 14-year-old was dangerously stabbed in the middle of the day in Vantaa

Police suspect: A young person was stabbed dangerously in Päiväkummu, Vantaa.

East– The Uusimaa police suspect a serious act of violence in Vantaa’s Päiväkummu on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7.

The 14-year-old victim received serious injuries caused by a sharp weapon and required hospital treatment.

The patrol immediately started giving first aid to the victim. The first aid unit soon arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police suspect that several people participated in the act of violence. Several police patrols joined the task and the search to reach the suspects was started immediately, the police press release says.

According to the police, the three suspected perpetrators were found as a result of information received from eyewitnesses and searches conducted by the police in the nearby area. The persons were arrested on suspicion of a crime and sent to the Vantaa police prison.

The act of violence is investigated by the Itä-Uusimaa police under the criminal title of attempted murder. In the preliminary investigation, the motive of the act and the involvement of the three suspects in the stabbing itself will be investigated, among other things.

One of the suspects is under 15 years old, two are between 15 and 17 years old.

According to the police’s current information, this act of violence is not related to school or school attendance.