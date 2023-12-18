Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a violent robbery in Kalajoki – the victim died of his injuries in the hospital

The violence happened on Saturday evening. The victim died the next morning.

Police suspects that the person died as a result of the violence used in the robbery in Kalajoki last weekend.

The Oulu police are investigating the act of violence that happened last Saturday evening in Kalajoki. The suspect of the crime was arrested at the scene of the crime in a private apartment, the police said in a press release on Monday.

According to the police, the suspect has confessed during the preliminary investigation that he had assaulted the victim and that he had violently taken property from her. Both the suspect and the victim are from Kalajoki, and they knew each other, the police say in the release.

The police are investigating the case as murder and aggravated robbery.

The victim of the crime had been taken to the hospital. He died in hospital the next morning. The police suspect that the victim died as a result of the violence used in the robbery.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned with probable cause on suspicion of murder and aggravated robbery. According to the police, he has no criminal record. The police say they are investigating the crime and its motive.