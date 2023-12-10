Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a suspected murder at Nokia

Both the victim and the suspected perpetrator are residents of the Housing Unit for mental health rehabilitation.

Mental health rehabilitators a suspected homicide has taken place in a housing unit in Nokia the night before Sunday, as a result of which a 37-year-old man has died, says the police of Inner Finland in their press release.

According to the police, both the victim and the suspect were residents of the Housing Unit. A 29-year-old man is currently suspected of murder.

The police received information about the suspected homicide on Sunday morning a little before seven o’clock.

To the place arriving patrols noticed that the victim was lifeless and had signs of external violence.

The police quickly received information about the suspect. He was arrested nearby at around seven in the morning. According to the police, the arrest went peacefully.

“The police have a very clear understanding of the course of events. The investigation will continue with the questioning of the suspect and others who know about the matter,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Markku Laakso In the bulletin of the Internal Finland Police.

In the early stages of the investigation, the police will not provide information about a possible motive or a more precise method of doing it, the release states.

The police have informed the victim’s relatives about the incident.