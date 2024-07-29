Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a serious act of damage: Mobile phone mast knocked down in Janakkala

Criminal suspicions|According to the head of the investigation, “the support structures have been handled in such a way that the mast has been made to fall”.

Mobile phone mast was poured on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Janakkala.

The police are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated assault. The head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marko Mäkinen according to “the support structures have been handled in such a way that the mast has been made to fall”.

This is the network operator Elisa’s mast. Elisa’s security director Jaakko Wallenius according to the mast has a height of more than 70 meters, and it is located in the middle of the forest.

The mast’s haruses, i.e. the cables that attach it to the ground, had been cut, says Wallenius. The company has no information about who did the deed or how, he says.

“It’s extraordinary that a mast like this falls over,” says Wallenius.

“After all, there have been times before that they could have fallen because, for example, the bristles had been damaged. But I don’t remember the last time there was such a case in Finland.”

Elisa announced on Sunday night at two o’clock that there are disturbances in its mobile phone network in Hämeenlinna and Janakkala.

Disturbances apply to both telephone, SMS and internet connections. The network coverage has weakened and possibly blocked in some places, the release states.

According to Elisa, the fault is currently being repaired.