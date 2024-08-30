Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a murder in Seinäjoki

Criminal suspicions|A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a crime.

Ostrobothnia on Friday after midnight, the police received a life and health alarm mission to a private apartment in Seinäjoki’s Alakylä.

According to the release, several police patrols joined the mission.

The police found a lifeless woman in the apartment, who was pronounced dead when the emergency doctor arrived.

Police is investigating the incident as a homicide, the title of which will be clarified during the preliminary investigation. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a crime.