Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a murder in Seinäjoki

Criminal suspicions|A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a crime.
Ostrobothnia on Friday after midnight, the police received a life and health alarm mission to a private apartment in Seinäjoki’s Alakylä.
According to the release, several police patrols joined the mission.
The police found a lifeless woman in the apartment, who was pronounced dead when the emergency doctor arrived.
Police is investigating the incident as a homicide, the title of which will be clarified during the preliminary investigation. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a crime.
#Criminal #suspicions #police #investigating #murder #Seinäjoki
Leave a Reply