Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a case in Pori where a minor was robbed and run over with a car

The chain of events that started on Monday continued on Tuesday, when an act of violence took place at a gas station in Pori.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating a chain of events that started in Pori on Monday, where a young man was robbed and run over by a car.

In addition, on Tuesday, an act of violence took place in the yard of the gas station in Pori, which the police are now investigating as aggravated assault.

According to the police, the events are connected.

The police according to the events started on Monday morning around 6:30 in Pori’s Itäpuisto, where a disagreement arose between people who had met each other.

Some of the people left the place first to the pedestrian street and from there to Kauppatori. After this they returned back to the promenade. Around 7-7:30 a.m., a car ran towards a minor boy on the pedestrian street in front of the Iso-Karhu shopping center.

After that, according to the police’s current information, the events continued to Vähälinnankatu, where the boy was still abused. In this context, property was taken from him.

On Tuesday, several people are suspected of having directed violence at one person in the yard of the gas station in Pori. At least one is suspected to have used a telescopic rod as an instrument.

Police has now arrested two people, but the course of events is still being investigated.

Two investigators have been appointed to the case: the crime commissioner Kimmo Lindholm investigating Monday’s suspected robbery crime, Crime Commissioner Juho Rinne Tuesday, aggravated assault.

Both are still very tight-lipped about the events. For investigative reasons, they do not want to reveal the cause of the disagreement that started the events or provide more detailed information about the number, age or relationship of the parties.

According to Crime Commissioner Rinne, “Tuesday is a derivative of Monday’s events”. However, according to him, no one related to the events is currently in danger.

According to Kimmo Lindholm, the police immediately received information about Monday’s robbery.

How did the police connect the cases?

“There have been the same guys there. But this is what we can tell you at this point,” says Lindholm.