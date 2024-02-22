Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for observations about the violence situation in Tammisto

The suspect in the case is suspected of three attempted murders. The police are asking for eyewitness observations or video footage of the events.

Police requests observations about the violent situation that happened in Vantaa's Tammisto on Monday. The person is suspected of having committed an act of violence with a bladed weapon, which has targeted several people.

The suspected act of violence took place on Monday, February 19 at around 10:55 a.m. in front of a shop in Tammisto.

“Several reports had been made to the emergency center about a person running in front of a store and trying to stab people. The suspect was caught on the spot and yesterday, Wednesday, he was arrested in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on the most probable grounds, on suspicion of three attempted murders,” says the criminal inspector. Krista Vallila in the police bulletin.

The police are asking for eyewitness observations or, for example, video footage related to the incident. All information and observations can be sent to the police's e-mail [email protected].