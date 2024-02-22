Thursday, February 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for observations about the violence situation in Tammisto

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for observations about the violence situation in Tammisto

The suspect in the case is suspected of three attempted murders. The police are asking for eyewitness observations or video footage of the events.

Police requests observations about the violent situation that happened in Vantaa's Tammisto on Monday. The person is suspected of having committed an act of violence with a bladed weapon, which has targeted several people.

The suspected act of violence took place on Monday, February 19 at around 10:55 a.m. in front of a shop in Tammisto.

“Several reports had been made to the emergency center about a person running in front of a store and trying to stab people. The suspect was caught on the spot and yesterday, Wednesday, he was arrested in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on the most probable grounds, on suspicion of three attempted murders,” says the criminal inspector. Krista Vallila in the police bulletin.

The police are asking for eyewitness observations or, for example, video footage related to the incident. All information and observations can be sent to the police's e-mail [email protected].

See also  Ice hockey | Miro Heiskanen got the puck in his face and left the game - that was the start of Dallas' downfall

#Criminal #suspicions #police #observations #violence #situation #Tammisto

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin began flight on the Tu-160M ​​missile carrier

Putin began flight on the Tu-160M ​​missile carrier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result