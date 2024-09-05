Thursday, September 5, 2024
Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for information about the slaughtered sheep in Rauma

September 5, 2024
The sheep was taken from its enclosure without permission in Rauma between Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating a case where a sheep was taken from its enclosure without permission and slaughtered on the spot.

According to the report received by the police, the sheep was taken from the enclosure on Rauma’s Kyärintie between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the police release, the sheep was killed on the spot. The police are investigating the matter as a suspected theft and an animal welfare crime.

In order to investigate the case, the police ask that you report any findings or other information on the matter by email to [email protected] or via WhatsApp to 050 411 7655.

