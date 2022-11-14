Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for help in solving the aggravated robbery that happened in Kampi

The police have released a picture of the suspect who is suspected of robbing a store in Kamppi.

Helsinki police on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of the robbery.

The grocery store located on Eerikinkatu was robbed on Tuesday, October 11, after evening. The man who entered the store had threatened the seller with a handgun and taken money from the cash register. After the suspected aggravated robbery, the man had left the place along Eerikinkatu in the direction of Ruoholahti.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a white hat, over which the hood of a black top coat was pulled. Under the coat he wore a white open shirt and under that a black collared shirt with light colored buttons. The man had a blue backpack on his back.

On Monday, November 14, the police released a picture of the suspect, because according to the police, it is necessary to solve a serious crime.

The police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Police asks eyewitnesses and people with knowledge of the matter to report all observations by e-mail to [email protected] or via WhatsApp to 050 412 2956.