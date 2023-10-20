Friday, October 20, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for help in identifying the young person in connection with Viikki’s blood work

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2023
World Europe
The police need information about the young man. The suspected crime took place on September 4 in the yard of Viikki Normal School around 6:30 p.m.

Helsinki the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person between the ages of 16 and 20. The police say in their announcement that they are investigating a serious violent crime.

The suspected crime took place on September 4 in the yard of Viikki Normal School around 6:30 p.m.

Evening newspaper told at that time, based on eyewitness information, that an adult man would have been stabbed in the case and there would have been children as eyewitnesses.

Now the police say that they are looking for a person between the ages of 16 and 20, who had dark hair and was wearing black sneakers, white socks, black sweatpants with a white stripe on the sides, and a black jacket at the time of the crime.

Tips are requested by phone 050 562 7405 or [email protected].

