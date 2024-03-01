Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for help in identifying the person suspected of the Vuosaari murder in Helsinki

The police released a photo of the suspect.

Helsinki the police is asking for help in identifying the person suspected of the murder that happened in Vuosaari.

The police published a picture of the suspect on their website.

The photo of the person suspected of the murder in Vuosaari, published by the police on Friday

The police are asking for information about the suspect's identity to phone numbers 050 562 7405 or 0295 476 147 and to the email address [email protected]. Phone numbers are also answered on the weekend.

The police found a body in Helsinki's Vuosaari on Tuesday of this week.