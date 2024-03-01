Friday, March 1, 2024
Criminal suspicions | The police are asking for help in identifying the person suspected of the Vuosaari murder in Helsinki

March 1, 2024
The police released a photo of the suspect.

Helsinki the police is asking for help in identifying the person suspected of the murder that happened in Vuosaari.

The police published a picture of the suspect on their website.

The photo of the person suspected of the murder in Vuosaari, published by the police on Friday Picture: Police

The police are asking for information about the suspect's identity to phone numbers 050 562 7405 or 0295 476 147 and to the email address [email protected]. Phone numbers are also answered on the weekend.

The police found a body in Helsinki's Vuosaari on Tuesday of this week.

