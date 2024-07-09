Criminal suspicions | The pit bull that bit a child in Vallila is returned to its owner – Police: The dog is not dangerous

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, the dog has not previously proven to be dangerous and it got free from its owner by accident.

In Vallila Below in Helsinki a ten-year-old child was bitten on Monday the dog is returned to its owner. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Katariina Rinne The police in Helsinki tells HS that the decision to return the dog was made on Tuesday afternoon.

“A decision was just made that the seizure will be canceled and the dog will be returned to its owner, when it is not a dangerous dog that has, for example, previously attacked a person,” said Rinne.

Slope confirm to HS previously reported by eyewitnesses, that the dog that bit the child is an American Pit Bull Terrier. The shorter form pitbull is most often used for the breed.

According to Rinne, the owner has not kept the dog free, but there has been an accident when the dog got free.

Rinne does not comment on how the dog got free from its home.

The dog bit the child on the legs. The police are not giving details about the victim’s injuries. According to an eyewitness the dog attacked the child twice and the victim “bleed really badly” for a year.

About the case a preliminary investigation has been started.

If the prosecutor decides to press charges in the case, the dog’s fate will be dealt with in court, Rinne reminds.