Criminal suspicions | The person who crashed on the Esplanade was found to be innocent – according to the prosecutor, the man drove into people without braking once

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old man who worked in politics will answer the charges of numerous serious crimes.

At work On May Day, the man who ran over his car in the center of Helsinki will be charged today, Wednesday, in the District Court of Helsinki.

HS monitors the processing on site.

The prosecutor is seeking punishment for the 35-year-old man for 11 attempted murders, aggravated endangering traffic safety, attempted aggravated assault, assaulting the police and resisting an official.

According to the mental examination conducted on the man, the accused was innocent at the time of the crime.

Accusation according to which the accused collided with several vehicles in the situation.

According to the prosecutor, the accused had dodged the police car and sped towards Pohjoisesplanadi at high speed. Several people present were in danger of being hit by the car.

According to the indictment, the man had driven towards people at high speed without braking once.

According to the prosecutor, one of the pedestrians flew onto the hood of the car and onto the ground. This happened when the car was moving at a quieter speed. The car also hit a pedestrian’s leg.

A man hit eight vehicles while swerving on Pohjoisesplanadi on May Day 2022.

The accused the defense demanded that part of the trial be kept secret. Confidential matters concern the defendant’s state of mind and the arrest situation.

The judge decided to hide from the trial the hearings related to the defendant’s state of mind and the witness hearings related to the arrest situation. The court also hears the policemen who were there and the accused’s wife, who was in the same car as the man. These hearings are held without an audience.

During the preliminary investigation, the man has been given a state of mind statement, the final result of which will be made public.

Suspect has previously worked in the state administration. The man ran in the regional elections as a candidate of basic Finns without being elected.

The perpetrators of the crimes are nearly 40 people who were put in danger because of the car crash. Four of the victims are minors.

Long the traffic accident pending legal proceedings took place on Labor Day Eve, April 30, 2022, on Helsinki’s Pohjoisesplanadi in the early evening.

Due to Helsinki’s traditional May Day celebrations, there were many people there. The videos taken from the scene show how many people were just centimeters away from being hit by a car. However, none of those present were seriously injured.

The cafe the situation that ended in the wall started in Pohjoisranta, where the police showed the driver a stop sign. The man continued to drive and, according to the police, accelerated the car’s speed to over 100 kilometers per hour. Before stopping, the car hit eight cars, one of which was thrown towards Café Esplanadi.

In addition to the man, there was one other person in the car. According to witnesses, the man had resisted the arrest of the police. According to the police, the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

According to the prosecutor, the charges of attempted aggravated assault and attempted murder are related to situations where the persons concerned have been in concrete danger of being run over by a car.