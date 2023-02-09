Criminal suspicions | The owner of Versowood won in the administrative court – looks to influence the charge of gross tax fraud

The decision issued by the Helsinki Administrative Court on Wednesday concerns the tax payment of the interest on capital loans given by Ville Kopra to Versowood.

Versowood Group owner and CEO Ville Kopra, 45, has won a tax dispute regarding capital loans in the Helsinki Administrative Court. Versowood is Finland’s largest mechanical forest industry company.

According to Kopra, the dispute resolved in the administrative court concerns the same issue as the criminal charge brought against him. Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on Mondaythat Kopra will have to answer the charge of gross tax fraud in the Helsinki district court.

Copra told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that the indictment is about two things: the gift taxes of the generation change that took place in 2012 and the payment of taxes on interest on capital loans in the years 2013–2016. He has denied criminal suspicions in both cases.

The decision issued by the Helsinki Administrative Court on Wednesday concerns the tax payment of the interest on capital loans given by Ville Kopra to Versowood. The tax administration considered that the interest income from 2013–2016 had to be taxed immediately, even though it was not paid to Kopra at that time.

Ville According to Kopra, taxes were withheld from the interest he received, but after a tax audit in Versowood, the taxman deemed that the tax payment was made too late.

The administrative court ended up in Ville Kopra’s position. According to the court, Kopra was considered to have received interest income at one time after the years 2013–2016. The Administrative Court overturned the tax administration’s correction decisions and reinstated the implemented taxation.

“The originals so my tax returns have been correct. The decision is unanimous,” Kopra says.

The decision of the administrative court is not legally binding, but it can be appealed to the highest administrative court.

“According to my lawyers, it [päätös] however, it takes away the bottom from the criminal prosecution. The decision unequivocally shows that the tax matter has been legally open to interpretation. No intentional crime has occurred.”

The administrative court did not take a position on the payment of gift taxes for the generation change that took place in 2012.

Administrative Court justified his decision in an interesting way. According to the court, Versowood “did not have the right to pay the interest on the capital loans given by the appellant when they fell due”.

This again was due to Versowood’s weak financial situation. Among other things, it had been agreed between the financier’s employment pension insurance company Varma and Versowood that interest could not be paid to the owners.

The District Court of Helsinki has not yet decided when it will deal with the economic crime charge brought against Ville Kopra.