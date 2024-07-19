Criminal suspicions | The operation of the Kouluturvaa magazine was suspected of a fraud worth almost a million – now the prosecutor withdrew the charges

Criminal suspicions|The magazine was sold under the guise of school bullying. The now canceled charges concerned the years 2015–2018.

Prosecutor has withdrawn the charges in the criminal suspicion related to Kouluturvaa magazine.

The charges related to a suspected mistake in the marketing of a magazine sold under the guise of school bullying between 2015 and 2018. The man who controlled the companies responsible for the cost and sales of the newspaper was charged with gross fraud and gross tax evasion.

According to the indictment, untruthful or misleading information was given to customers in the newspaper’s telephone sales. Among other things, the billing continued despite the cancellation of the order and the activity was misleadingly claimed to be of public benefit, the subpoena application said.

“Giving false and misleading information has been deliberate and systematic,” the prosecutor said in the subpoena application.

According to the subpoena application, the gross fraud had resulted in a criminal benefit of almost one million euros. According to the summons application, more than 18,000 euros had been left unpaid in taxes and social security contributions.

Accusation the 58-year-old man who received it denied the charges. He considered the prosecutor’s claims unspecific and said, among other things, that the company had not been claimed to be of public benefit.

He said that he had not been responsible for the company’s customer acquisition.

“It should be noted that an individual telemarketer may have acted unethically in a sales situation, but (the accused) is not responsible for this,” the man’s answer said.

The man denied that he had given the tax collector wrong information and considered that the taxes and employee fees had been imposed without reason.

The case became public in 2018, when Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports on ambiguities and criminal investigations, and thencethat the man had previously been convicted of financial crimes related to newspaper operations.

HS said that he had investigated the activities of the people behind the magazine in Finland, Estonia and Spain. Several former employees of the background company of Kouluturvaa magazine and other stakeholders have been interviewed for the investigation.

According to HS, the Kouluturvaa magazine had been sold to memory sufferers, subscriptions have been changed to long-term subscriptions, and contracts have been made with consumers without their consent.

In HS’s story, the business owner denied the magazine’s claims. The owner did not want to comment on the matter to STT.

Prosecutor announced the withdrawal of the charge in June, according to the Helsinki District Court document. According to it, in the case of the charge of gross fraud, facts have come to light, “on the basis of which there have been no probable reasons in the case to support the guilt of the suspect of the crime”.

The prosecutor withdrew the charge of gross tax evasion, because the 58-year-old man has paid the taxes imposed by the Tax Administration and in question in the charge before the preliminary investigation.

“Furthermore, taking into account the amount of taxes avoided, it would be basic tax fraud. Thus, the trial and punishment can be considered unreasonable and pointless,” the district court document says.

It appears from the document that the Tax Administration has announced in July that it will not prosecute tax fraud in time.

“The prosecutor has withdrawn the charge on a discretionary basis and the defendant has not objected to the withdrawal of the charge. As a result of the cancellation of the indictment, the matter remains as it is with regard to both indictments”, states the district court.

