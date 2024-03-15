Criminal suspicions | The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine sent millions to a Finnish company – Now the police are investigating gross money laundering

The Finnish police are investigating suspected gross money laundering.

Finland the Central Criminal Police investigates suspected gross money laundering. It is about a case where a Finnish company has received money from Ukraine to buy protective equipment for a war zone.

Based on the preliminary investigation, funds from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were sent to a Finnish entrepreneur for 5.7 million euros.

According to the police release, the Central Criminal Police and Ukrainian authorities have cooperated closely in the investigation. According to the release, the Central Criminal Police has investigated the actions of persons living in Finland and Finnish companies.

The Ukrainian authorities have their own investigation into the case.

The Central Criminal Police suspects that the recipient of the money is guilty of aggravated money laundering or aggravated embezzlement. The suspects are three Finnish citizens.

The police according to the release, the money was sent to Finland in April 2022. According to the agreement, the Finnish entrepreneur had to deliver protective vests to the Ukrainian state in exchange for money.

The entrepreneur delivered only half of the requested amount to Ukraine. Consequently, the entire amount paid was not used for vest purchases.

“The preliminary investigation is still at the beginning, so the crimes will be specified as the investigation progresses. Based on the preliminary investigation, part of the money ended up paying the Finnish entrepreneur's debts and purchasing cars and summer cottages, says the head of the investigation, the Criminal Commissioner Kaj Björkqvist in the police bulletin.

The police according to the release, two suspects were arrested in Kanta-Häme District Court on Thursday on suspicion of aggravated money laundering. A third person is also a suspect, but he was not required to be detained.