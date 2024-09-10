Criminal suspicions | The masked knifeman was caught in his blood when he threatened the store cashier

Criminal suspicions|A group of four discussed robbery intentions at the train station.

The authorities and the citizen’s cooperation led on Monday to the fact that the suspected robber was caught red-handed in Vantaa’s Kivistö.

“The citizen had heard a group of four discussing their robbery intentions at the Kivistö train station. The group had discussed, among other things, the guard call button,” says the chief inspector Jussi Huhtela about the progress of events by the Itä-Uusimaa police in the bulletin.

The citizen called 911. The task was transferred to the police, who went to the scene with a few patrols.

After a while, the police noticed a man with a balaclava on his head walking from the north of Keimolantie. The man entered the store, and the police immediately followed. When the police got to the airlock, the man was about to rob the store cashier with a bladed weapon in his hand.

The suspected robber obeyed the police’s orders and gave up the bladed weapon. The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of an object intended to injure another.

The police also caught up with the other members of the group that planned the robbery. Their role in the case is being investigated.

The smart actions of the citizen and the calmness of the cashier are praised by the police.