Criminal suspicions | The man who threatened Ben Zyskowicz has a criminal background: attacked a stranger and broke his glasses

According to HS information, the man suspected of assault has previously attacked an unknown man on the street and assaulted him.

The coalition MP by Ben Zyskowicz the man suspected of assault has several criminal convictions in his background.

According to HS information, a 38-year-old man from Helsinki was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for assault last spring.

According to the district court’s verdict, the man had approached an unknown passerby. According to the victim, the attacker had grabbed him by the forehead and hit him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The attacker had still kicked the victim in the legs and broke his glasses.

The man was sentenced to a 55-day suspended prison sentence, the probationary period of which ends in June of this year. So the trial period is still running.

Read more: Police: the person who attacked Ben Zyskowicz said “emotions got heated”

Man has also been sentenced in the early 2000s for another assault, in which, according to the verdict, the man hit another man on the head in the street. At the beginning of the millennium, according to the verdicts, the man has lived at several addresses, and he has received a sentence for vandalizing one of the apartments.

The man’s current address is located a short distance from the Itäkeskus metro station, where the man attacked Zyskowicz.

The man has also received sentences for drug crimes. According to the verdict, the man, among other things, grew cannabis in his apartment.

Helsinki the police are investigating the incident that took place on Saturday as assault and illegal threats. The man was arrested over the weekend.

According to Zyskowicz, he had been at the Itäkeskus metro station waiting for the metro to Vuosaari, when a man who came to the place had started threatening him.

Zyskowicz told HS that the man threatened to kill her and push her under the subway. The man had hit Zyskowicz in the face. After Zyskowicz followed the attacker, he had combed and pushed him so that Zyskowicz had fallen to the ground.

Director of investigations Tommi Lehtonen had not yet made a decision on Monday regarding the man’s release or demand for imprisonment

Read more: The man suspected of assault has been arrested – Zyskowicz: “I’m in full shock”

Read more: Ben Zyskowicz for HS: The man who attacked me in Itäkeskus threatened to push me under the subway – video and pictures show the situation