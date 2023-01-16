Criminal suspicions | The man who caused the Juupajoki siege situation is now suspected of these crimes

The man is currently suspected of aggravated assault, a firearms offense and violently resisting an official. There may be more crimes or they may be specified as the preliminary investigation progresses.

Juupajoki The man who was arrested at the end of the hour-long siege in Pirkanmaa on Sunday is suspected of aggravated assault, a firearms offense and violently resisting an official.

“At the moment, he is suspected of at least these,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tuomas Luhtaniemi from the police of Inner Finland.

According to Luhtaniemi, the man is still in custody, and the hearings of the parties involved are ongoing. So there may be more crimes or they may be specified as the preliminary investigation progresses.

Proceedings In Juupajoki, they started on Sunday morning at 6:15, when the police received a home alarm mission to a private apartment on Kopsamontie. The situation then developed into a siege.

The police tried to arrest a person who was suspected of a crime against life and health. The police also suspected that the man was armed.

For the time being, Luhtaniemi does not want to comment on who was the victim of the gross assault that the man is now suspected of.

The call to the emergency center was made by an outside person.

“However, there has been no danger or injuries to outsiders,” says Luhtaniemi.

“The arrest situation also went smoothly.”

HS information according to the man is an old acquaintance of the police: he also caused a police operation in the community in October 2021. Then he was negotiated out of the apartment.

According to HS information, the same man violently broke into a private apartment in Ylöjärvi in ​​the summer of 2017. The police chased the man, but after his car veered off the road, the man hijacked the police car at gunpoint.

The man was finally caught with the help of a dog patrol when he abandoned the police car and fled into the forest. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

Luhtaniemi does not comment on the person’s previous crimes, but he confirms that “the person has had dealings with the police in the past”.

The cordon in the area was dismantled on Sunday after the arrest.