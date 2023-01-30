Monday, January 30, 2023
Criminal suspicions | The man thought he had invented a foolproof bottle return scam

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World Europe
0

The man glued barcodes he had printed on the deposit-free cans and headed to the bottle return machine.

Man pasted the barcodes he had printed on the non-deposit cans and tried to get money from them in a store in Forsia.

A man under the age of 40 was caught in a shop located in the center of Forssa on Sunday at half past six in the evening, says Häme police in their press release.

He had pasted fake barcodes on non-deposit cans and directed them to return them to the bottle return machine. The man had managed to push a total of 68 bottles into the machine when he was caught. The goal was to get a financial benefit.

The police suspect the man of mild forgery and mild fraud.

